The LENOWISCO district’s COVID-19 daily case rate stayed near 60 a second day with no new deaths, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 57 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 6,199 and 153 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 25 cases for totals of 1,978 and 33 deaths. Scott County had 16 cases for 1,441 and 40 deaths.
Wise County had 16 cases for 2,555 and 77 deaths. Norton remained at 225 cases and three deaths.
The VDH reported 4,013 new cases and 79 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 459,604 cases and 5,940 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 6,048,498 of 8.63 million residents, or 70.1%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,923,610 people have been tested to date, or 57.05%. In the LENOWISCO district, 36,432 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 42.13%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 19% to 17.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 13.5% to 13.2%.
Red Onion State Prison added one case for 30 inmate cases and another case for four active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after a 17-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on an overall 20-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.