The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 25 with no deaths, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 5,695 and 138 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 15 cases for totals of 2,383 and 66 deaths. Lee County had five cases for 1,763 and 32 deaths.
Scott County had three cases for 1,342 and 39 deaths. Norton remained at 207 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 4,530 new cases and 10 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, pushing the state past the 400,000-case mark in the pandemic: 403,386 cases and 5,393 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 5,594,913 of 8.63 million residents, or 64.83%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,621,140 people have been tested to date, or 52.58%. In the LENOWISCO district, 34,453 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.84%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report decreased from 23% to 22.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 16.7% to 16.7%.
A 46th outbreak was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District Monday in an unidentified congregate living setting.
Red Onion State Prison had 27 inmate cases and dropped two cases to eight active staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped five cases to six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after a 14-day rise in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall 11-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk with Wise and Scott counties schools higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.