The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 15, and 162 people got vaccinations, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 14 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,309 and 158 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw six cases for totals of 2,046 and 33 deaths. Wise County had four cases 2,579 and 82 deaths.
Scott County had three cases for 1,459 and 41 deaths. Norton saw one case for 224 and two deaths.
According to Sunday’s VDH’s online vaccine summary dashboard — ttps://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/ — 5,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the LENOWISCO Health District since vaccines became available in Virginia — 162 additional doses since Saturday’s report and 6.3% of the district population.
The number of people in the district who have received the recommended two doses is 572 — 0.66% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 416,200 vaccine doses have been given and 58,779 people received two doses — 0.68% of the state population of 8.63 million.
The VDH reported 3,792 new cases statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 472,447 cases. The statewide COVID-19 death total was adjusted down by one for 6,078 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 6,174,371 of 8.63 million residents, or 71.55%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,007,371 people have been tested to date, or 58.02%. In the LENOWISCO district, 36,888 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 42.66%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 19% to 19.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.8% to 12.7%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and added a case for four active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 20-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall seven-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Wise counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk and Scott County Schools ranked higher-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.