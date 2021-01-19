The LENOWISCO district’s COVID-19 daily case rate dropped below 10 with four new deaths, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported nine COVID-19-related cases and four deaths for totals of 6,085 and 150 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw six cases and three deaths for totals of 2,526 and 74 deaths. Lee County had two cases and one death for 1,930 and 33 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,405 cases and 40 deaths. Norton saw one case for 224 and three deaths.
The VDH reported 4,526 new cases and 59 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 451,076 cases and 5,798 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 5,977,527 of 8.63 million residents, or 69.26%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,878,157 people have been tested to date, or 56.53%. In the LENOWISCO district, 36,294 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 42.46%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 19.1% to 19.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 14% to 13.6%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 29 inmate cases and dropped one case for four active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added a case for five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after a 15-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on an overall 18-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.