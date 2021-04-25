The LENOWISCO Health District saw daily COVID-19 infections stay below 10, according to Sunday’s state report, while more than 300 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,555 and 200 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had four cases for 3,090 and 95 deaths.
Lee County saw one case for 2,410 and 46 deaths.
Scott County had one case for 1,790 cases and 52 deaths.
Norton remained at 265 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 317 to 46,059l during the pandemic — 53.27% of the district’s population of 86,471. The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 20,374.
Statewide, 3,627,978 doses have been given and 2,411,830 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 28.3% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 884 new cases and 25 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 654,210 and 10,691 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 5% to 5.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.7% to 5.5%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
