APPALACHIA – The LENOWISCO Health District will debut a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for walk-up shots next week.
The daily case rate in the district also slowed to one case and no deaths
District officials announced the first such clinic on its Facebook page Monday, for Monday, May 3, 1 - 4 p.m. at the Inman Village community in Appalachia. Appointments are not required, but residents can pre-register online or by phone at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Other clinics will be on:
- Tuesday, May 4: the Ramsey community in Norton, noon – 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 5: Litchfield Manor in Coeburn, 10 a.m.– noon; Sheffield in Coeburn, 2 - 4 p.m.
- Thursday, May 6: Southside community in Norton, noon – 4 p.m.
- Friday, May 7: Old Mill Village in Pound, 1-4 p.m.
Vaccines through the mobile clinics are free of charge.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported one COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,556 and 200 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County remained at 3,090 cases and 95 deaths.
Lee County saw one case for 2,411 and 46 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,790 cases and 52 deaths.
Norton remained at 265 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 142 to 46,201 during the pandemic – 53.43% of the district population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 20,412 — 23.6% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,664,745 doses have been given and 2,445,766 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 28.7% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 719 new cases and 15 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 654,929 and 10,706 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 5.1% to 5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.5% to 5.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.