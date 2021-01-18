The LENOWISCO district’s COVID-19 daily case rate slowed to above 20 with no new deaths, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 6,076 and 146 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 13 cases for totals of 1,928 and 32 deaths. Wise County had 11 cases for 2,520 and 71 deaths.
Scott County had its total adjusted down by one case for 1,405 and 40 deaths. Norton remained at 223 cases and three deaths.
The VDH reported 7,245 new cases and 10 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 446,550 cases and 5,739 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 5,934,228 of 8.63 million residents, or 68.76%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,852,729 people have been tested to date, or 56.23%. In the LENOWISCO district, 36,219 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 41.89%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 19% to 19.1%%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 14.9% to 14%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 29 inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case dropped three cases to four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after a 14-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on an overall 17-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.