RICHMOND — Virginians got some good news Tuesday about easing COVID-19 limits on social gatherings and sports and entertainment venues.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that sports and entertainment venues will see increases in indoor and outdoor attendance capacity starting April 1.
“Virginians have come so far over the past year, and now is not the time to simply throw the doors open or let down our guard,” said Northam. “While some capacity limits will be increased, we must all remember to stay vigilant and work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”
Under another amendment to Executive Order 72, which has governed what kinds of businesses and public operations could remain open and under what conditions for the past 12 months, these limits will take effect:
— Social gatherings: a maximum of 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings, up from the current 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
— Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues will remain at 30% capacity but with higher caps on the maximum number of people. Indoor venues must operate at 30% capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, up from the current limit of 250 people. Outdoor venues will operate at 30% capacity, with no numeric limit on actual attendees within that limit. The current cap is the lower of 30% capacity or up to 1,000 attendees.
— Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per field or 30% capacity, whichever is less for indoor settings, and from 250 to 500 people per field or 30% capacity, whichever is less for outdoor settings.
Earlier in March, Northam had announced plans to allow in-person graduation and commencement at the state’s schools, colleges and universities. Those plans are included in the April 1 changes, allowing for:
— Outdoor: a cap of 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less.
— Indoor: up to 500 people, or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less.
Mask wearing, social distancing and other health and safety guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain in effect.
Northam said that about one-quarter of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the three COVID-19 vaccines now approved for use in persons age 16-18 and older.
Details on restrictions for various public and private settings and businesses can be found online at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-72-FOURTH-AMENDED-and-Order-of-Public-Health-Emergency-Nine-Easing-of-Commonsense-Surge-Restrictions-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf.
The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections passed 10, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while 184 residents were vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 14 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,220 and 192 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County had six cases for 2,352 and 44 deaths.
Scott County saw five cases for 1,670 and 50 deaths.
Wise County had three cases for 2,951 and 92 deaths.
Norton remained at 247 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 30,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 184 new vaccinations since Monday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 10,706 — 12.38% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,087,082 doses have been given and 1,142,467 people have received two doses — 13.24% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,267 new cases and 10 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 607,234 and 10,137 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 8,174,448 of 8.63 million residents, or 94.72%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,337,388 people have been tested to date, or 73.43%. In the LENOWISCO district, 42,748 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 49.44%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 7% to 6.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.6%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor infection, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a nine-day decrease in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a 10-day decrease in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Scott County Schools were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools substantial-risk.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked low-risk, with Norton City Schools high-risk and Scott County Schools substantial-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.