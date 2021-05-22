Virginia Department of Health report for Saturday, May 22
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported four new cases COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,798 and 212 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 481 (672,793 total)
- Deaths: 23 (11,097 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: Four cases and one death, for 7,798 and 212 deaths
- Lee County: Remained at 2,428 and 48 deaths.
- Norton: One case, for 289 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: One case and one death, for 1,850 and 58 deaths.
- Wise County: Two cases, for 3,230 and 99 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 53,091; fully vaccinated – 24,068
Statewide: daily shots – 4,469,242; fully vaccinated – 3,545,104
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – remained at 2.2%
- Statewide – remained at 2.9%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.