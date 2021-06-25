The Lenowisco Health District will have mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at events across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton through July.
Appointments are not required, and shots will be offered at the clinics and community vaccination sites as long as supplies last. Anyone wanting a COVID-19 shot just has to look for the Virginia Department of Health RV at the following sites:
June 25, 3 - 6 p.m.; Priceless Foods, Weber City
June 26, 8 a.m. - noon; Oak Grove Church, Big Stone Gap
June 29, noon - 4 p.m.; Dollar General, Rose Hill
July 2, 5 - 8 p.m.; Hawaiian Luau Block Party, Big Stone Gap
July 3, 5 – 7 p.m.; Lonesome Pine Raceway, Coeburn
July 6, noon – 4 p.m.; Dollar General, Ewing
July 7, 10 a.m. - noon; SaVida Health Services, Big Stone Gap
July 9, 11a.m. -2 p.m.; Roadrunner Market, Coeburn
July 10, 3 – 7 p.m.; Gate City Concert Series, Gate City
July 13, 2 – 5 p.m.; Keokee Fire Department, Keokee
July 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Dutch Treat, Rose Hill
July 16, 6 – 8 p.m.; Chillin n Grillin' Festival, Wise
July 21, 1 – 4 p.m.; Roadrunner Market, St. Paul
July 27, noon - 3 p.m.; Scotchman Market, Appalachia
July 28, 1 – 3 p.m.; Chappel Gardens Apartments, Blackwater
To pre-register for a vaccine, contacting your local health department: Wise/Norton (276) 328-8000; Lee (276) 346-2011; Scott (276) 346-1312.
Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, June 25
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net four new cases COVID-19-related cases and no deaths since June 18 for pandemic totals of 7,863 and 218 deaths.
Statewide since June 11:
- Cases: 966 (679,472 total)
- Deaths: 47 (11,389 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since June 18:
- Districtwide: Four net cases and no deaths, for 7,863 and 218 deaths
- Lee County: Adjusted down by two cases for 2,434 and 49 deaths.
- Norton: No cases for 290 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: Seven cases and no deaths for 1,86 and 60 deaths.
- Wise County: Adjusted down by one case for 3,271 and 102 deaths.
Vaccinations to June 25:
LENOWISCO: total shots – 57,316; fully vaccinated – 26,643
Statewide: shots – 4,974,594; fully vaccinated – 4,265,194
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – drop from 1.5% to 1.3%
- Statewide – drop from 3.1% to 1.1%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.