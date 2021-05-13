Virginia Department of Health report for Thursday, May 13
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net four new cases COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,731 and 205 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 579 (668,726 total)
- Deaths: 27 (10,961 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: Four net cases and one death for 7,731 and 205 deaths
- Lee County: adjusted down one case for 2,421 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: one case for 284 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: no cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths.
- Wise County: four cases and one death for 3,191 and 97 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,316; fully vaccinated – 23,107
Statewide: daily shots – 4,062,407; fully vaccinated – 3,099,729
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – drop from 5.8% to 4.3%
- Statewide – drop from 3.9% to 3.6%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.