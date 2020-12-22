Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case number dropped below 50, but the region saw five deaths, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 48 cases and five deaths for totals of 4,316 and 110 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 22 cases for totals of 1,756 and 53 deaths. Lee County had 11 cases and two deaths for 1,304 and 28 deaths.
Scott County had 11 cases and two deaths for 1,118 and 28 deaths. Norton added four cases and its first death during the pandemic for 138 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 3,591 new cases and 51 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 314,481 cases and 4,705 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 4,719,962 of 8.63 million residents, or 54.69%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,993,2342 people have been tested to date, or 46.27%. In the LENOWISCO district, 30,045 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 34.75%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 23.3 to 23%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 11.4%.
Red Onion State Prison had 24 inmate cases and six active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and had four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and had two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after a seven-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a 16-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Scott counties and Norton city schools were ranked highest-risk and Lee County Schools at higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.