Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases passed 70, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 73 cases for totals of 4,654 and 114 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 35 cases for totals of 1,908 and 55 deaths. Scott County had 20 cases for 1,182 and 29 deaths.
Lee County had 13 cases for 1,409 and 29 deaths. Norton added five cases for 155 and one death.
The VDH reported 3,999 new cases and 14 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 333,576 cases and 4,854 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 4,936,182 of 8.63 million residents, or 57.2%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,149,987 people have been tested to date, or 48.1%. In the LENOWISCO district, 30,947 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 35.79%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 22.1% to 24.2%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 12.1% to 12.2%.
Virginia Department of Corrections case information for Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons and the Wise Correctional Center was not available.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after a 12-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a 21-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk, Lee County Schools higher-risk, Wise County Schools lower-risk and Scott County Schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.