Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case total passed 70 Sunday, according to state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 73 cases for totals of 3,348 and 82 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw 27 cases for totals of 875 and 17 deaths. Wise County also had 27 cases for 1,347 and 50 deaths.
Lee County had 17 cases for 1,029 and 15 deaths. Norton added two cases for 97 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 3,880 new cases and three deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 255,053 cases and 4,200 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 4,039,787 of 8.63 million residents, or 46.81%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,492,201 people have been tested to date, or 40.47%. In the LENOWISCO district, 25,347 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 29.31%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 19.2% to 20.6%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 10% to 10.6%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and 12 active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and seven active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing after a 76-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 62-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise County Schools — were ranked as higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise and Scott counties and Norton city schools were ranked highest-risk for seven-day case incidence, with Lee County Schools ranked lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.