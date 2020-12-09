Far Southwest Virginia’s daily new COVID-19 case total remained above 50 for a third day, according to Wednesday’s state data report, while local health officials are changing the way contact tracing of COVID-19 cases is being done because infection rates are outstripping tracing capacity.
LENOWISCO Health District officials said Wednesday that the department will prioritize investigations and tracing for outbreaks and cases most likely to spread the disease.
“It is nearly impossible and much less effective to try to reach every case and trace every one of their contacts in this time of substantial levels of transmission,” said Eleanor Sue Cantrell, director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts. “We have increased the number of staff working on case investigations and contact tracing, but transmission is too widespread for traditional methods to be effective or even possible at this time.”
Cantrell said the greatest opportunity to prevent transmission is among those testing positive whose specimens were collected in the past four to six days and those who were exposed to a COVID-positive person in the past six days.
With the new prioritization scheme in place, Cantrell said, not all cases and not all close contacts will be contacted by Virginia Department of Health. She advised that people who develop symptoms should get tested early, self-isolate and tell those who have been in close contact with them to quarantine.
Cantrell said that new federal Centers for Disease Control quarantine guidelines include two shortened options for the length of quarantine. The new guidelines for some quarantines shorter than 14 days are designed to balance reduced physical, economic or mental burdens on the quarantined person against a small possibility of increasing COVID-19 spread, she said.
Under the new guidelines, people without symptoms can end quarantine 10 days after the day of exposure without testing, or after day seven if a viral test — PCR or antigen test — on or after day five of the quarantine is negative. After ending quarantine, persons should continue to watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure and continue to follow precautions including wearing a mask, socially distancing of at least six feet and washing hands. Cantrell said that, if symptoms develop, people should get tested and isolate immediately.
Healthcare personnel and residents and staff in healthcare facilities should continue to follow a 14-day quarantine.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 56 cases for totals of 3,506 and 84 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 27 cases for totals of 1,410 and 50 deaths. Lee County had 15 cases for 1,066 and 15 deaths.
Scott County had 10 cases for 924 and 19 deaths. Norton added four cases for 104 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 4,398 new cases and 21 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 267,128 cases and 4,281 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 4,149,410 of 8.63 million residents, or 48.1%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,573,299 people have been tested to date, or 41.4%. In the LENOWISCO district, 25,988 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 30.05%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 22.7% to 23.6%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 10.9%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases but added one case for 17 active staff/contractor cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added one for seven active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn added six inmate cases for 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after a 79-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 77-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise and Scott counties and Norton city schools were ranked highest-risk for seven-day case incidence, with Lee County Schools ranked higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.
For more information on how to notify close contacts and calculate dates of release from isolation and quarantine, visit local health district websites at the links under “COVID 19 Surge Resources.” Those websites are LENOWISCO Health District - www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/ and Cumberland Plateau Health District website - www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/.