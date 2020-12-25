Far Southwest Virginia’s number of new COVID-19 cases neared 70 with three new deaths, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 69 cases and the three deaths for totals of 4,532 and 114 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 29 cases and two deaths for totals of 1,847 and 55 deaths. Lee County had 23 cases and one death for 1,385 and 29 deaths.
Scott County had 14 cases for 1,153 and 29 deaths. Norton added three cases for 147 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 4,078 new cases and 29 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 327,993 cases and 4,820 deaths.
Testing and test percent positivity updates for the district and statewide were not available Friday.
Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Scott County, according to the VDH’s new Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday. Weber City Early Head Start reported an outbreak (still in progress) with six cases and no deaths among children or staff. NOVA Health and Rehabilitation, which closed an outbreak in the fall, reported another one Nov. 24 with 105 staff and/or resident cases and 11 deaths. An outbreak was also reported Oct. 21 at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehab. It is still in progress with 110 cases — a one-case increase from Dec. 18 — and fewer than five deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living remains in progress with 62 cases and no deaths — the same numbers as on Dec. 18. An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation is pending closure with 146 cases and 18 deaths — a two-case increase from Dec. 18’s report.
An outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County was pending closure in Friday’s report with no change in Dec. 18’s numbers of 219 cases and 34 deaths.
Red Onion State Prison had 24 inmate cases and added six cases for 15 active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added three cases for eight active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a nine-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a 19-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk, Wise County Schools higher-risk and Scott County Schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.