Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases neared 60 along with two new deaths, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 58 cases and two deaths for totals of 4,739 and 119 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 35 cases and one death for totals of 1,957 and 58 deaths. Lee County had 12 cases for 1,425 and 29 deaths.
Scott County had 10 cases and one death for 1,194 and 31 deaths. Norton added one case for 163 and one death.
The VDH reported 4,122 new cases and 59 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 340,297 cases and 4,920 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 5,001,493 of 8.63 million residents, or 57.95%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,191,183 people have been tested to date, or 48.57%. In the LENOWISCO district, 31,954 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 36.95%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 21.4% to 22.5%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 12.3% to 12.2%.
Red Onion State Prison added one inmate case and five staff cases for totals of 25 inmate cases and 23 active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one inmate case and added three cases for 11 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and dropped one case to one active staff/contractor case.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as decreasing after a 14-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a nine-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked higher-risk, Lee County Schools lower-risk and Scott County and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.