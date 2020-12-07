Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case total climbed near 50 Monday, according to state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 48 cases and one death for totals of 3,396 and 83 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw 21 cases and one death for totals of 896 and 18 deaths. Wise County had 15 cases for 1,362 and 50 deaths.
Lee County had 12 cases for 1,041 and 15 deaths. Norton added remained at 97 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 3,817 new cases and eight deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 258,870 cases and 4,208 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 4,074,402 of 8.63 million residents, or 47.21%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,522,052 people have been tested to date, or 40.81%. In the LENOWISCO district, 25,622 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 29.63%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 20.6% to 22.4%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 10.6% to 10.8%.
In Monday’s update of the VDH dashboard for multi-care facility COVID-19 outbreaks (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/8807-2/), outbreaks continued at five long-term and multi-care facilities in the LENOWISCO district. Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield added one case since Nov. 30 for 108 cases and fewer than five deaths.
Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap saw eight cases and six deaths since Nov. 30 for totals of 219 cases and 33 deaths. Both Ridgecrest and Heritage Hall’s outbreaks were classed as in-progress by VDH.
Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility in Dryden, in Lee County remained at 60 cases and no deaths since Nov. 23. That outbreak was classed as pending closure.
Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Pennington Gap – an outbreak also classed as pending closure – saw three new cases and one death for totals of 133 and seven deaths.
Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City had its outbreak changed from in-progress to pending closure in Monday’s report, remaining at 12 cases and fewer than five deaths.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases but added two cases for 14 active staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case decreases one case for six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing after a 77-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 75-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise County Schools — were ranked as higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise and Scott counties and Norton city schools were ranked highest-risk for seven-day case incidence, with Lee County Schools ranked lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.