Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases neared 50, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 49 cases for totals of 4,581 and 114 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 26 cases for totals of 1,873 and 55 deaths. Lee County had 11 cases for 1,396 and 29 deaths.
Scott County had nine cases for 1,162 and 29 deaths. Norton added three cases for 150 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 1,584 new cases and 20 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 329,577 cases and 4,840 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 4,911,294 of 8.63 million residents, or 56.91%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,128,799 people have been tested to date, or 47.84%. In the LENOWISCO district, 30,844 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 35.67%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from Thursday’s 22.7% to 22.1%. The statewide positivity rate rose from Thursday’s 11.5% to 12.1%.
One new COVID-19 outbreak in an unidentified correctional setting was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District Saturday for a total of 41 outbreaks during the pandemic.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 24 inmate cases and 15 active staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added one case for nine active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after an 11-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a 20-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk, Wise County Schools higher-risk and Scott County Schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.