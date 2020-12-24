Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case number climbed near 100, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 91 cases for totals of 4,463 and 111 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 47 cases for totals of 1,362 and 28 deaths. Wise County had 28 cases for 1,818 and 53 deaths.
Scott County had 13 cases for 1,139 and 29 deaths. Norton added three cases for 144 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 4,782 new cases and 31 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 323,915 cases and 4,791 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 4,835,782 of 8.63 million residents, or 56.03%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,070,000 people have been tested to date, or 47.16%. In the LENOWISCO district, 30,523 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 35.3%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report climbed from 21.6% to 22.7%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 11.6% to 11.5%.
Case information for Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons and Wise Correctional Camp was not available Thursday.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after an eight-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on an 18-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk, Wise County Schools higher-risk and Scott County Schools moderate-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.