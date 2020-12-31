Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases spiked near 100, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 98 cases for totals of 4,882 and 122 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 40 cases for totals of 2,023 and 58 deaths. Lee County had 37 cases for 1,476 and 29 deaths.
Scott County had 15 cases for 1,214 and 34 deaths. Norton added six cases for 163 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,239 new cases and 48 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 349,584 cases and 5,032 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 5,096,024 of 8.63 million residents, or 59.05%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,255,991 people have been tested to date, or 49.32%. In the LENOWISCO district, 32,425 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 37.5%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 24.3% to 26.6%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 12.7% to 13.2%.
Red Onion State Prison had 25 inmate cases and added a case for 22 active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one inmate case and added two cases for 14 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as decreasing after a 16-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on an overall 16-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked higher-risk with Scott and Lee counties and Norton city schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.