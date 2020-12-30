Far Southwest Virginia’s daily number of new COVID-19 cases fell below 50, but one county saw three new deaths, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 45 cases and the three deaths for totals of 4,784 and 122 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 26 cases for totals of 1,983 and 58 deaths. Lee County had 14 cases for 1,439 and 29 deaths.
Scott County had five cases and three deaths for 1,199 and 34 deaths. Norton remained at 163 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 4,048 new cases and 64 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 344,345 cases and 4,984 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 5,047,950 of 8.63 million residents, or 58.49%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,220,943 people have been tested to date, or 48.91%. In the LENOWISCO district, 32,269 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 37.32%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 22.5% to 24.3%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 12.2% to 12.7%.
Red Onion State Prison had 25 inmate cases and dropped two cases to 21 active staff/contractor cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one inmate case and added one case for 12 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after a 15-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a three-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Lee county schools were ranked moderate-risk and Scott County and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.