Far Southwest Virginia has posted almost 90 new COVID-19 cases, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 86 cases and one death for totals of 3,590 and 85 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 33 cases for totals of 1,443 and 50 deaths. Lee County had 28 cases for 1,094 and 15 deaths.
Scott County had 24 cases and one death for 948 and 20 deaths. Norton added one case for 105 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 3,915 new cases and 54 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 271,043 cases and 4,335 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 4,190,409 of 8.63 million residents, or 48.56%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,600,741 people have been tested to date, or 41.72%. In the LENOWISCO district, 26,073 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 30.15%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report remained at 23.6%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 10.9% to 11%.
Red Onion State Prison added three inmate cases for 23 but decreased from 17 to 16 active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped from seven to six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after an 80-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 78-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and highest-risk for seven-day case incidence.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.