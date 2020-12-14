Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case number stayed over 50, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 56 cases for totals of 3,819 and 88 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 27 cases for totals of 1,168 and 15 deaths. Scott County had 16 cases for 1,003 and 22 deaths.
Wise County had 12 cases for 1,540 and 51 deaths. Norton added one case for 108 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported 3,240 new cases and five deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 285,149 cases and 4,414 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 4,358,482 of 8.63 million residents, or 50.5%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,729,013 people have been tested to date, or 43.21%. In the LENOWISCO district, 27,002 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 31.23%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 21.1% to 21.6. The statewide positivity rate rose from 10.8% to 10.9%.
In Monday’s update of the VDH dashboard for multi-care facility COVID-19 outbreaks (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/8807-2/), outbreaks continued at four long-term and multi-care facilities in the LENOWISCO district. Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield remained at 108 cases and fewer than five deaths.
Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap saw one case since Dec. 7 for totals of 220 cases and 33 deaths. Both Ridgecrest and Heritage Hall’s outbreaks were classed as in-progress by VDH.
Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility in Dryden, in Lee County remained at 60 cases and no deaths since Dec. 7. That outbreak was classed as in-progress.
An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Pennington Gap remained in progress with no changes since Dec. 7 and a total of 133 cases and seven deaths since July 4.
Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City had its outbreak designated closed in Monday’s report, remaining at 12 cases and fewer than five deaths.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 23 inmate cases and dropped from 17 to 13 active staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing after an 84-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an eight-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Lee county schools were ranked highest-risk, Scott County Schools at lower-risk and Norton City Schools at lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.