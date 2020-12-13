Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 new case total eased after an 80-case day, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 51 cases for totals of 3,763 and 88 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 21 cases for totals of 1,528 and 51 deaths. Lee County had 20 cases for 1,141 and 15 deaths.
Scott County had nine cases for 987 and 20 deaths. Norton added one case for 107 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported 3,294 new cases and two deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 278,615 cases and 4,409 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 4,329,266 of 8.63 million residents, or 50.17%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,702,747 people have been tested to date, or 42.91%. In the LENOWISCO district, 26,802 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 31%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report remained at 21.1%. The statewide positivity rate decreased from 10.9% to 10.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 23 inmate cases and dropped two cases to 15 active staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after an 82-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a six-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Scott county schools were ranked highest-risk, Lee County Schools at higher-risk and Norton City Schools at lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.