Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case eased to 40 cases but with one death, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 40 cases and one death for totals of 3,630 and 86 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 19 cases and one death for totals of 1,462 and 51 deaths. Scott County had 12 cases for 960 and 20 deaths.
Lee County had nine cases for 1,103 and 15 deaths. Norton remained at 105 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 3,395 new cases and 35 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 274,438 cases and 4,370 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 4,237,782 of 8.63 million residents, or 49.11%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,634,492 people have been tested to date, or 42.11%. In the LENOWISCO district, 26,297 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 30.41%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 23.6% to 21.6%
. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 10.9% to 10.8%.
According to the VDH’s weekly school outbreak dashboard, outbreaks at Gate City Middle School and Gate City Christian School in Scott County have been designated closed. after nine cases at the middle school and 21 cases at the Christian school.
An outbreak at Union Primary School in Wise County remains pending closing with five students and/or staff affected.
Red Onion State Prison added three inmate cases for 23 and increased from 16 to 17 active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped from six to five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing after an 81-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a five-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and highest-risk for seven-day case incidence.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.