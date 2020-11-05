Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 cases spiked by almost 70, according to Thursday’s state health data, as Lee County Schools added another case.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,366 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 187,202 cases and 3,688 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 69 total cases for totals of 1,933 and 27 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County saw 33 cases for totals of 767 and 10 deaths. Scott County had 21 cases for 499 and seven deaths.
Lee County saw 12 cases for 610 and 10 deaths, while Norton’s case total added three for 57 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 2,934,446 of 8.63 million residents, or 34%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,719,206 people have been tested to date, or 31.5%. In the LENOWISCO district, 20,397 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 23.59%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,359 of 23,423, or 27.15%
• Norton, 1,999 of 3,981, or 50.21%
• Wise County, 7,594 of 37,383, or 20.31%
• Scott County, 4,445 of 21,566, or 20.61%
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin, in a letter to parents Thursday, said that one student or staff COVID-19 case had been reported at Elk Knob Elementary School, with the infected person last on campus
Monday.
County schools are remaining open as school and LENOWISCO Health District officials conduct contact tracing, Austin said.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and decreased by one case to two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and five active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 18.6% to 15.5%. The statewide positivity rate increased from 5.7% to 5.8%.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 45-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 25-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee County Schools and Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools were ranked moderate-risk and Scott County Schools higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.