The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, July 23:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 71 new COVID-19-related cases and one death since July 9 for pandemic totals of 7,958 and 221 deaths.
Statewide since July 9:
• Cases: 6,153 (688,300 total)
• Deaths: 52 (11,500 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since July 9:
• Districtwide: 71 cases and one death, for 7,958 and 221 deaths
• Lee County: 23 cases for 2,456 and 49 deaths.
• Norton: Two cases for 294 and seven deaths.
• Scott County: 19 cases and no deaths for 1,897 and 60 deaths.
• Wise County: 27 cases and one death for 3,311 and 105 deaths.
Vaccinations to July 23:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 59,002; fully vaccinated — 28,065
• Statewide: shots — 5,070,553; fully vaccinated — 4,560,561
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 1.3% to 4.4%
• Statewide: rose from 2% to 3.8%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.