Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case total climbed near 50, according to Friday’s state data report, while the statewide daily total neared 5,000.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 46 cases for totals of 3,209 and 80 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 20 cases for totals of 1,303 and 50 deaths. Scott County had 15 cases for 824 and 15 deaths.
Lee County had nine cases for 991 and 15 deaths. Norton added two cases for 91 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 4,900 new cases and 47 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 242,480 cases and 4,160 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 3,907,097 of 8.63 million residents, or 44.84%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,386,524 people have been tested to date, or 38.95%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,663 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 28.65%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 15.6% to 18.7%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 8.8% to 9.5%.
According to the VDH’s weekly school outbreak dashboard, an outbreak at Gate City Middle School in Scott County remains in progress with nine students and/or staff affected – an increase of at least five cases since the Nov. 27 report. Another outbreak in Scott County — at Gate City Christian School— remains in progress with 21 reported cases in Friday’s dashboard – an eight-case increase since the Nov. 27 report.
An outbreak at Union Primary School in Wise County remains pending closing with five students and/or staff affected.
The Virginia Department of Corrections had not updated its case numbers for state prisons and correctional camps at press time Friday.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing after a 74-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 59-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise County Schools — were ranked as higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk for seven-day case incidence, with Lee and Scott counties and Norton City schools ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.