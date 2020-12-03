Far Southwest Virginia saw just over 40 more COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 43 cases and one death for totals of 3,163 and 80 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County added 17 cases for totals of 1,283 and 50 deaths. Scott County had 12 cases for 809 and 15 deaths.
Lee County had 11 cases and one death for 982 and 15 deaths. Norton added three cases for 89 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,417 new cases and 20 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 242,480 cases and 4,113 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 3,869,288 of 8.63 million residents, or 44.84%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,361,001 people have been tested to date, or 38.95%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,663 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 28.52%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report increased from 13.9% to 15.6%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 8.3% to 8.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases but added five cases for 11 active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added two cases for seven active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after a three-day decrease in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 58-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk for seven-day case incidence, with Wise County Schools lower-risk and Lee and Scott counties’ schools ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.