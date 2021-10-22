Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Oct. 22
The LENOWISCO district reported 351 new cases COVID-19-related cases and eight new deaths in the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Oct. 15
• Cases: 11,817 (914,755 total)
• Deaths: 277 (13,668 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since Oct. 15:
• Districtwide: 351 cases and eight deaths, for 12,538 and 276 deaths
• Lee County: 79 cases and two deaths for 3,684 and 59 deaths.
• Norton: 16 cases and no deaths for 560 and 13 deaths.
• Scott County: 107 cases and one death for 3,098 and 76 deaths.
• Wise County: 149 cases and five deaths for 5,198 and 123 deaths.
Vaccinations to Oct. 22:
LENOWISCO: total shots — 73,445; fully vaccinated — 34,421 or 41.2% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots — 5,910,374; fully vaccinated — 5,314,170, or 62.3% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO — rise from 14.3% to 17%
• Statewide — drop from 7.5% to 6.5%
Vaccination
Starting Oct. 25, the LENOWISCO Health District will offer COVID-19 booster doses of Moderna and J&J in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Per Centers for Disease Control recommendations a single COVID-19 booster dose can be administered at least 6 months after completion of the mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) primary series to certain populations:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For individuals who received the primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC recommends a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose that can be administered to all individuals 18 years of age and older at least 2 months after their J&J primary dose.
Call your local health department to schedule a booster dose appointment.
• Lee County Health Department — (276) 346-0401
• Scott County Health Department — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County & City of Norton Health Department — (276) 328-8000