Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Sept. 3
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 318 new cases COVID-19-related cases and six new deaths in the past seven days.
Statewide since Aug. 27
- Cases: 23,515 (778,167 total)
- Deaths: 130 (11,899 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since Aug. 27:
- Districtwide: 318 cases and six deaths, for 9,337 and 231 deaths
- Lee County: 110 cases for 2,783 and 48 deaths.
- Norton: two cases and one death for 379 and eight deaths.
- Scott County: 88 cases and four deaths for 2,267 and 65 deaths.
- Wise County: 118 cases and one death for 3,908 and 110 deaths.
Vaccinations to Sept. 3:
LENOWISCO: total shots – 66,884; fully vaccinated – 31,267 or 37.4% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots – 5,496,985; fully vaccinated – 4,865,834, or 57% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 8.6% to 11.3%
- Statewide – rise from 10% to 10.2%
Vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are NOT required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as sufficient vaccine is available.
Sept. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Duffield Daze, Duffield
Sept. 7, 11 a.m. -2 p.m. - The University of Virginia's College at Wise
Sept. 8, 11 a.m. -2 p.m. - Scott County Public School Head Start, Weber City
Sept. 9, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. - First United Methodist Church, Pennington Gap
Sept. 10, 7:45 -10 p.m. - Central Drive-In (Norton, Virginia), Norton
Sept. 12, 4 -7:30 p.m. - Norton Cinema - Cinema City Stadium Theatres, Norton
Sept. 14, 11 a.m. -3 p.m. - Mountain Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap
Sept. 16, 1 - 3:30 p.m. - Scott County Telephone Cooperative, Gate City
Sept. 18, 5 – 9 p.m. - Lee County Fair, Pennington Gap
To pre-register for a vaccine, contact your local health department:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.