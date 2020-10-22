Far Southwest Virginia saw a 28-case increase in new COVID-19 cases, according to Thursday’s state health data.
Lee County School officials also reported another COVID-19 case, the latest at Lee High School.
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin, in a letter to parents, said the infected student or staff member was last on the Lee High campus on Oct. 19 and that school and LENOWISCO Health District officials are coordinating contact tracing
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,332 new cases and nine deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 170,104 cases and 3,524 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 28 cases for totals of 1,328 and 23 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County added 10 cases for 310 and five deaths. Lee County had nine cases for 422 and nine deaths.
Wise County saw eight cases for 550 cases and nine deaths. Norton added one case for 45 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 2,641,286,125 of 8.63 million residents, or 30.61%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,451,698 people have been tested to date, or 28.41%. In the LENOWISCO district, 18,013 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 20.83%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,708 of 23,423, or 24.37%
• Norton, 1,804 of 3,981, or 45.32%
• Wise County, 6,648 of 37,383, or 17.78%
• Scott County, 3,853 of 21,566, or 17.87%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at one inmate case and four active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 11.1% to 11.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 4.8% to 5%.
The VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was not updated at press time on Thursday.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.