COVID-19 in SWVA: 264 new cases, five deaths since Nov. 19
Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Nov. 26
The LENOWISCO district reported 264 new cases COVID-19-related cases and five new deaths in the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Nov. 19
- Cases: 10,279 (963,739 total)
- Deaths: 143 (14,635 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since Nov. 19:
- Districtwide: 264 cases and five death, for 13,818 and 293 deaths
- Lee County: 50 cases and one death for 3,895 and 62 deaths.
- Norton: 17 cases and two deaths for 648 and 17 deaths.
- Scott County: 30 cases and one death for 3,393 and 84 deaths.
- Wise County: 167 cases and one death for 5,882 and 130 deaths.
Vaccinations to Nov. 26:
LENOWISCO: total shots – 82,974; fully vaccinated – 38,734 or 42.4% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots – 6,323,565; fully vaccinated – 5,517,219, or 64.6% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 9.4% to 12.5%
- Statewide – remains at 5.8%
Vaccination
Both the LENOWISCO Health District and Cumberland Plateau Health District offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is a two-dose series in which the second dose is recommended to be given 21 days after the first dose. Two weeks after the second dose, persons are considered to be fully vaccinated. Benefits of being fully vaccinated include reducing the risk of disease, hospitalization, and death, along with helping to protect friends, family, and the community.
Ways to schedule a vaccine for children ages 5-11 include:
- School clinics - Parents may sign up their children for school clinics by using the Virginia Department of Health Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Engine: https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=vasereg:vaccinationappointments . Specific links for each school district can be found on your local school’s websites/social media and your local health department’s website/social media.
- Health Department clinics -To schedule a vaccine through the health department, either call your local health department OR visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ and enter your ZIP code. This will allow you to find the specific vaccine days and times that are available.
Call your local health department for more information on vaccinations and booster doses:
- Lee County Health Department – (276) 346-0401
- Scott County Health Department – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County & City of Norton Health Department – (276) 328-8000