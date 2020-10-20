Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case total rose by 26, according to Tuesday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 926 new cases and 28 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 167,754 cases and 3,485 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 26 cases for totals of 1,258 and 23 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County added 10 cases for 289 and five deaths. Lee County had eight cases for 400 and nine deaths.
Wise County saw seven cases for 534 cases and nine deaths. Norton added one case for 45 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 2,598,125 of 8.63 million residents, or 30.11%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,411,940 people have been tested to date, or 27.95%. In the LENOWISCO district, 17,790 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 20.57%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,657 of 23,423, or 24.15%
• Norton, 1,786 of 3,981, or 44.86%
• Wise County, 6,553 of 37,383, or 17.53%
• Scott County, 3,794 of 21,566, or 17.59%
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals on Tuesday remained at 20 inmate cases but added one case for two active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at no inmate cases but added one case for four active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s dropped from 11% to 10.9%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 5% to 4.9%.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 29-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a nine-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties — were ranked highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton was ranked higher-risk. Two school systems – Lee and Scott counties - were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences, while Wise County and Norton were ranked higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.