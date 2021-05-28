COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 28

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 new cases COVID-19-related cases and three deaths since May 21 for pandemic totals of 7,817 and 214 deaths.

Statewide since May 21:

- Cases: 2,531 (674,843 total)

- Deaths: 82 (11,156 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since May 21:

- Districtwide: 23 cases and three deaths, for 7,817 and 214 deaths

- Lee County: Eight cases for 2,436 and 48 deaths.

- Norton: One case for 290 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: Five cases and two deaths for 1,854 and 59 deaths.

- Wise County: Nine cases and one death for 3,237 and 100 deaths.

Vaccinations since May 21:

LENOWISCO: total shots – 54,030; fully vaccinated – 25,597

Statewide: shots – 4,624,468; fully vaccinated – 3,725,888

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – rise from 2.2% to 4.6%

- Statewide – drop from 2.9% to 2.6%

Getting vaccinated

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.