COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 17

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 new cases COVID-19-related cases and no deaths since May 14 for pandemic totals of 7,765 and 206 deaths.

Statewide:

- Cases: 1,237 since May 14 (670,456 total)

- Deaths: 218 since May 14 (11,209 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: 23 cases and no deaths since May 14, for 7,765 and 206 deaths

- Lee County: four cases for 2,427 and 47 deaths.

- Norton: one case for 286 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: two cases for 1,837 and 54 deaths.

- Wise County: 16 cases for 3,214 and 98 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,935; fully vaccinated – 23,481

Statewide: daily shots – 4,123,803; fully vaccinated – 3,229,382

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – drop from 6.3% to 5.5% since May 14

- Statewide – drop from 3.3% to 3.2% since May 14

Getting vaccinated

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.