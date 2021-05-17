Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 17
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 new cases COVID-19-related cases and no deaths since May 14 for pandemic totals of 7,765 and 206 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 1,237 since May 14 (670,456 total)
- Deaths: 218 since May 14 (11,209 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: 23 cases and no deaths since May 14, for 7,765 and 206 deaths
- Lee County: four cases for 2,427 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: one case for 286 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: two cases for 1,837 and 54 deaths.
- Wise County: 16 cases for 3,214 and 98 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,935; fully vaccinated – 23,481
Statewide: daily shots – 4,123,803; fully vaccinated – 3,229,382
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – drop from 6.3% to 5.5% since May 14
- Statewide – drop from 3.3% to 3.2% since May 14
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.