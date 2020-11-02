The new COVID-19 case rate in far Southwest Virginia slowed Monday, according to state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,025 new cases and three deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 183,418 cases and 3,658 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 23 cases and one death for totals of 1,827 and 27 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County added 10 cases for 589 and 10 deaths. Wise County also had 10 cases for 722 and 10 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases and one death for 464 and seven deaths. Norton remained at 52 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 2,873,195 of 8.63 million residents, or 33.29%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,663,155 people have been tested to date, or 30.86%. In the LENOWISCO district, 19,963 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 23.09%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,265 of 23,423, or 26.75%
• Norton, 1,948 of 3,981, or 48.93%
• Wise County, 7,416 of 37,383, or 19.84%
• Scott County, 4,334 of 21,566, or 20.1%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and decreased by one to one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and decreased by two cases for three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases while decreasing by two cases for five active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 17.3% to 17.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 5.7% to 5.8%.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 42-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 22-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. All three county school divisions were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Norton was ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.