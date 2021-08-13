Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Aug. 13
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 208 new cases COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths since Aug. 6 for pandemic totals of 8,389 and 222 deaths.
Statewide since Aug. 6:
- Cases: 11,589 (717,826 total)
- Deaths: 2641 (11,599 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since Aug. 6:
- Districtwide: 208 cases and no deaths, for 8,389 and 222 deaths
- Lee County: 52 cases for 2,529 and 48 deaths.
- Norton: Nine cases for 336 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: 60 cases for 2,014 and 61 deaths.
- Wise County: 87 cases for 3,510 and 106 deaths.
Vaccinations to Aug. 13:
LENOWISCO: total shots – 63,866; fully vaccinated – 30,032, or 35.9% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots – 5,288,762; fully vaccinated – 4,891,440, or 55% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 5.8% to 10.3%
- Statewide – rise from 7.1% to 7.7%
Back-to school vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding back-to-school vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are NOT required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
At the Back to School events, TDAP, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will also be available. The events will also be Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine events for children ages 12 and up, else the mobile unit uses Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Look for the Virginia Department of Health vehicle at these locations:
Aug. 17
- UVA Wise New Student Convocation, Wise, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Aug. 19
- Pine Hill Housing Area, Norton, 2 – 6 p.m.
Aug. 20
- High Knob Outdoor Festival, Downtown Norton, 6 – 9 p.m.
Aug. 21
- Wise Town Block Party, Big Glades, Wise, 2 – 5 p.m.
Aug. 24
- Thomas Village Apartments, Duffield, 2 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 25
- Litchfield Manor, Coeburn 2 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 26
- Clinchview Apartments, St. Paul, 2 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 31
- Jonesville Manor/Powell Valley Village Apartments, Jonesville, 2 – 6 p.m.