Virginia Department of Health report for Wednesday, May 12
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 19 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,708 and 204 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 561 (668,147 total)
- Deaths: 15 (10,934 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Lee County: no cases for 2,422 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: one case for 283 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: eight cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths.
- Wise County: 10 cases for 3,187 and 96 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,135; fully vaccinated – 22,987
Statewide: daily shots – 4,048,989; fully vaccinated – 3,061,860
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – drop from 5.9% to 5.8%
- Statewide – drop from 4.1% to 3.9%
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.