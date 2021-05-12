COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Wednesday, May 12

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 19 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,708 and 204 deaths.

Statewide:

- Cases: 561 (668,147 total)

- Deaths: 15 (10,934 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: 19 cases and no deaths for 7,727 and 204 deaths

- Lee County: no cases for 2,422 and 47 deaths.

- Norton: one case for 283 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: eight cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths.

- Wise County: 10 cases for 3,187 and 96 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,135; fully vaccinated – 22,987

Statewide: daily shots – 4,048,989; fully vaccinated – 3,061,860

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – drop from 5.9% to 5.8%

- Statewide – drop from 4.1% to 3.9%

Vaccinations

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.