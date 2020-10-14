Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case total climbed by 18, according to state health data Wednesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 805 new cases and nine deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 161,610 cases and 3,381 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 18 cases for totals of 1,120 and 22 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County added 11 cases for 354 and eight deaths. Wise County saw four cases for 498 and nine deaths.
Scott County added two cases for 235 cases and five deaths, and Norton saw one case for 43 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,482,121 of 8.63 million residents, or 28.76%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,304,369 people have been tested to date, or 26.7%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,615 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 19.21%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,319 of 23,423, or 22.71%
• Norton, 1,673 of 3,981, or 42.02%
• Wise County, 6,132 of 37,383, or 16.4%
• Scott County, 3,491 of 21,566, or 16.19%
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Wednesday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 5.4% to 6.1%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 4.5% to 4.6%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 24-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on an eight-day decrease in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee and Scott counties and Norton— were ranked highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Wise County was ranked higher-risk.
Lee, Scott and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Norton was ranked lower-risk.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.