Virginia Department of Health report for Tuesday, May 11
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,708 and 204 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 600 (667,586 total)
- Deaths: 17 (10,919 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: 17 cases and no deaths for 7,708 and 204 deaths
- Lee County: three cases for 2,422 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: no cases for 282 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: three cases for 1,827 and 54 deaths.
- Wise County: 11 cases for 3,177 and 96 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,018; fully vaccinated – 22,913
Statewide: daily shots – 4,034,602; fully vaccinated – 3,030,014
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 5.8% to 5.9%
- Statewide – drop from 4.3% to 4.1%
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.