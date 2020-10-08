A data error left 689 cases off of Tuesday’s Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data report, according to state health data Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,844 new cases and 25 deaths in the prior 48 hours for pandemic totals of 155,535 cases and 3,328 deaths.
VDH on its website said Thursday that 689 cases were missing from Wednesday’s report because of a “surveillance system reporting issue.”
Far Southwest Virginia remained added 17 cases since Tuesday’s report for totals of 1,023 cases and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw eight cases for 464 cases and nine deaths, while Scott County added five cases for 210 and four deaths.
Lee County saw four more cases for 310 and seven deaths, and Norton remained at 39 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Thursday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 2,346,240 of 8.63 million residents, or 27.19%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,189,792 people have been tested to date, or 25.37%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,734 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 18.2%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,075 of 23,423, or 21.67%
• Norton, 1,572 of 3,981, or 39.49%
• Wise County, 5,797 of 37,383, or 15.51%
• Scott County, 3,290 of 21,566, or 15.26%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 10.2% to 10.3%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 4.8%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 16-day increase in cases despite Wednesday’s report stating a three-day decrease. The far southwest region was still considered fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 13-day increase in that measure.
Four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — saw their ranking drop from higher- to moderate-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Three school systems – Wise and Scott counties and Norton – were ranked as highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Lee County Schools were reduced to lowest-risk.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.