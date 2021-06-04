The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, June 4:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 15 new COVID-19-related cases and one death since May 28 for pandemic totals of 7,832 and 215 deaths.
Statewide since May 28:
• Cases: 1,117 (676,300 total)
• Deaths: 66 (11,222 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since May 28:
• Districtwide: 15 cases and one death, for 7,832 and 215 deaths
• Lee County: No cases for 2,436 and 48 deaths
• Norton: No cases for 290 and seven deaths
• Scott County: Three cases and one death for 1,857 and 59 deaths
• Wise County: 12 cases for 3,249 and 100 deaths
Vaccinations to May 28:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 54,904; fully vaccinated — 25,110
Statewide: shots — 4,731,160; fully vaccinated — 3,848,284
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: declined from 4.6% to 1.8%
• Statewide: remained at 2.6%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH preregistration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000