Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case total rose by 14, according to Monday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 690 new cases and 24 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 166,828 cases and 3,457 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 14 cases for totals of 1,232 and 23 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases for 527 and nine deaths. Scott County also saw seven cases for 279 and five deaths.
Lee County remained at 392 cases and nine deaths. Norton stayed at 44 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 2,583,644 of 8.63 million residents, or 29.94%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,398,111 people have been tested to date, or 27.79%. In the LENOWISCO district, 17,647 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 20.41%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,627 of 23,423, or 24.02%
• Norton, 1,761 of 3,981, or 44.24%
• Wise County, 6,494 of 37,383, or 17.37%
• Scott County, 3,765 of 21,566, or 17.46%
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals on Monday remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at no inmate cases and three active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 10.1% to 11%. The statewide positivity rate stayed at 5%.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 28-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on an eight-day increase in that measure.
Two school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee and Scott counties — were ranked highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Wise County and Norton were ranked higher-risk. Three school systems – Lee and Scott counties and Norton - were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences, while Wise County was ranked higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.