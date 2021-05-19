Virginia Department of Health report for Wednesday, May 19:
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 13 new COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,784 and 208 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 491 (671,325 total)
• Deaths: six (11,048 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 13 cases and one death, for 7,784 and 208 deaths
• Lee County: one case for 2,428 and 47 deaths.
• Norton: two cases for 289 and seven deaths.
• Scott County: six cases and one death for 1,845 and 56 deaths.
• Wise County: Four cases for 3,222 and 98 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 52,083; fully vaccinated — 23,538
Statewide: daily shots — 4,156,741; fully vaccinated — 3,246,784
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO – drop from 5.5% to 4.9%
• Statewide – remained at 3.2%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.