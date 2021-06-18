The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, June 18:
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 13 new COVID-19-related cases and no deaths since June 11 for pandemic totals of 7,859 and 218 deaths.
Statewide since June 11:
• Cases: 976 (678,506 total)
• Deaths: 59 (11,342 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since June 11:
• Districtwide: 13 cases and no deaths, for 7,859 and 218 deaths
• Lee County: Four cases for 2,436 and 49 deaths
• Norton: No cases for 290 and seven deaths
• Scott County: Two cases and no deaths for 1,861 and 60 deaths
• Wise County: Seven cases and no deaths for 3,272 and 102 deaths
Vaccinations to June 18:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 56,631; fully vaccinated — 26,183
• Statewide: total shots — 4,910,407; fully vaccinated — 4,167,519
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: down from 2.9% to 1.5%
• Statewide: up from 2.1% to 3.1%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000