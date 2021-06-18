COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, June 18:

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 13 new COVID-19-related cases and no deaths since June 11 for pandemic totals of 7,859 and 218 deaths.

Statewide since June 11:

• Cases: 976 (678,506 total)

• Deaths: 59 (11,342 total)

LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since June 11:

• Districtwide: 13 cases and no deaths, for 7,859 and 218 deaths

• Lee County: Four cases for 2,436 and 49 deaths

• Norton: No cases for 290 and seven deaths

• Scott County: Two cases and no deaths for 1,861 and 60 deaths

• Wise County: Seven cases and no deaths for 3,272 and 102 deaths

Vaccinations to June 18:

• LENOWISCO: total shots — 56,631; fully vaccinated — 26,183

• Statewide: total shots — 4,910,407; fully vaccinated — 4,167,519

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

• LENOWISCO: down from 2.9% to 1.5%

• Statewide: up from 2.1% to 3.1%

Getting vaccinated

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000

