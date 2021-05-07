Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 7:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 12 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,675 infections and 202 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 938 (664,394 total)
• Deaths:13 (10,861 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 12 cases and no deaths for 7,675 and 202 deaths
• Lee County: one case for 2,418 and 46 deaths
• Norton: one case for 283 and seven deaths
• Scott County: one case for 1,819 and 53 deaths
• Wise County: nine cases for 3,155 and 96 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 50,227; fully vaccinated — 22,405
• Statewide: daily shots — 3,949,263; fully vaccinated — 2,892,227
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 5.4% to 5.8%
• Statewide: remains at 4.4%
How to get vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000