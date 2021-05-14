Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 14
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 new cases COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,742 and 206 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 493 (669,219 total)
- Deaths: 30 (10,991 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: 11 cases and one death for 7,742 and 206 deaths
- Lee County: two cases for 2,423 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: two cases for 286 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: no cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths.
- Wise County: seven cases and one death for 3,198 and 98 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,496; fully vaccinated – 23,200
Statewide: daily shots – 4,079,656; fully vaccinated – 3,142,216
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 4.3% to 6.3%
- Statewide – drop from 3.6% to 3.5%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.