COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 14

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 new cases COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,742 and 206 deaths.

Statewide:

- Cases: 493 (669,219 total)

- Deaths: 30 (10,991 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: 11 cases and one death for 7,742 and 206 deaths

- Lee County: two cases for 2,423 and 47 deaths.

- Norton: two cases for 286 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: no cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths.

- Wise County: seven cases and one death for 3,198 and 98 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 51,496; fully vaccinated – 23,200

Statewide: daily shots – 4,079,656; fully vaccinated – 3,142,216

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – rise from 4.3% to 6.3%

- Statewide – drop from 3.6% to 3.5%

Getting vaccinated

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.