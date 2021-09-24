Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Sept. 24
The LENOWISCO district reported 1,151 new cases COVID-19-related cases and nine new deaths in the past two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Sept. 10
- Cases: 48,038 (849,865 total)
- Deaths: 475 (12,511 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since Sept. 10:
- Districtwide: 1,151 cases and nine deaths, for 10,906 and 246 deaths
- Lee County: 379 cases and two deaths for 3,293 and 52 deaths.
- Norton: 78 cases for 481 and eight deaths.
- Scott County: 254 cases and two deaths for 2,632 and 68 deaths.
- Wise County: 440 cases and five deaths for 4,499 and 118 deaths.
Vaccinations to Sept. 24:
LENOWISCO: total shots – 67,741; fully vaccinated – 32,649 or 39.1% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots – 5,743,637; fully vaccinated – 5,101,140, or 59.8% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 12.5% to 13.5%
- Statewide – drop from 10.9% to 9.5%
Vaccination
To pre-register for a vaccine, contact your local health department:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.